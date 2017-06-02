RTVM expresses regret for the slip-up and says 'we continue to work on our daily broadcast documentation and coverage of presidential engagements'

Published 2:20 PM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Presidential Broadcast Staff-RadioTelevision Malacañang (RTVM) apologized for accidentally streaming a movie during a test broadcast on the Presidential Communications (Government of the Philippines) Facebook page.

RTVM would like to apologize for a film that was accidentally aired live at the Presidential Communications Facebook page today, June 2, 2017.

The film was erroneously played for a few seconds by our technician that was doing a test on the equipment set-up.

We regret that this slip-up happened while we continue to work on our daily broadcast documentation and coverage of presidential engagements.

We remain committed to our mission in serving the Filipino people through news dissemination with the widest communication reach.

The Presidential Communications (Government of the Philippines) Facebook page went live around 10:23 am and, to everyone’s surprise, carried a stream of X-Men spinoff, Logan. RTVM is the office that's in charge of handling Facebook livestreams.

The stream has since been deleted but not before garnering at least 191 live viewers.



Based on a video posted by a Twitter user, it appears the post was up for at least 21 minutes before it was deleted.



This slip-up happened just days after the PCOO received flak for its controversial #DefendTheRepublic video. (READ: LOOK: Palace defends martial law in new social media video) – Rappler.com