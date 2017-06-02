The exercise in the waters off Talicud Island, Davao del Norte, on Saturday, June 3, aims to enhance the capacity of both PH and Japan coast guard personnel

Published 7:09 PM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Japan Coast Guard's 105-meter patrol vessel will participate in a joint maritime exercise with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in the waters off Talicud Island, Davao del Norte, on Saturday, June 3.

The patrol vessel PHL08 Echigo arrived Thursday, June 1, at the Sasa Wharf in Davao City.

It will be part of the 12th Joint Maritime Law Enforcement Exercise with PCG vessels, such as BRP Pampanga, BRP Tubbataha, and BRP Capones, and the monitoring, control and surveillance ship (MCS-3001) of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Saturday's maritime drill is part of mutual cooperation between the PCG and the Japan Coast Guard that aims to enhance the capacity of coast guard personnel, including crew members of multi-role response vessels.

The drill aims to enhance capacity toward maritime law enforcement, marine environment protection, search and rescue, and aids to navigation. – Rappler.com