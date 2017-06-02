What does the attack on Resorts World Manila mean? Is it really a robbery attempt or a terrorist attack?

Published 6:42 PM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Rappler talks to former interior secretary Raffy Alunan on the attack on Resorts World Manila early Friday morning, June 2, 2017.

At least 37 people were killed when a "lone gunman" fired shots and set ablaze gaming tables at the casino floor. Police say the deaths were due to suffocation from smoke inhalation.

Alunan served two Philippine presidents – first as the tourism secretary of President Corazon Aquino, and interior secretary of President Fidel Ramos. He ran for senator in the 2016 elections but lost.

In 1996, he left government to pursue a Masters degree in Public Administration from the Harvard John F. Kennedy School of Government.

