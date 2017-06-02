While at the Presidential Guest House in Davao City, however, the President receives a briefing on the deadly attack on the Pasay City casino hotel

Published 8:24 PM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has so far made no mention of the Resorts World Manila attack that killed at least 37.

As of 7 pm on Friday, June 2 – almost a full day after the attack – Duterte did not give any public statements on the incident although he had a speaking engagement that day. (READ: TIMELINE: Resorts World Manila attack)

The President spoke at around 5:30 pm to soldiers of the 102nd Infantry Brigade in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

His short speech, roughly 11 minutes long, focused on the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) threat and terrorism in Mindanao, peace talks with communists, and modernizing military equipment.

After talking to troops, he dropped by the wake of a soldier, also in Ipil.

On Friday morning, Duterte was briefed about the Resorts World Manila attack in the Presidential Guest House in Davao City.

Duterte had previously said he would declare martial law over the entire country if terrorism spreads to the islands of the Visayas and Luzon.

It was the siege of Marawi City by the terrorist Maute Group that pushed him to declare martial law in Mindanao and cut short his visit to Russia.

However, the Philippine National Police maintains that the Resorts World attack was no act of terrorism, saying it was merely a bungled robbery.

The lone attacker, a foreign-looking man, is thought to be "mentally disturbed" but not a member of any terror group, authorities said. (READ: Suspect in Resorts World attack a 'longtime guest,' says BFP)

Duterte has said he will base any decisions he has on martial law, whether expanding it or extending its timeframe, on the recommendations of military and police. (READ: Duterte: Only AFP, PNP can tell me to end martial law) – Rappler.com