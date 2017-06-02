Fire officials note a lack of fire hydrants worsening the situation, with firefighters having difficulty controlling the fire due to a lack of water

Published 8:35 PM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A fire, believed to have been triggered by faulty electrical wiring, burned down a warehouse at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in the Port Area on Thursday evening, June 1.

The fire broke out at approximately 9:06 pm at Warehouse 159. The warehouse stored seized and abandoned articles and goods meant for condemnation.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the blaze.

Fire officials noted a lack of fire hydrants worsening the situation, with firefighters having difficulty controlling the fire as a result. ESS Acting Director Isabelo Tibayan also said firefighters needed to go inside the BOC just to get water to combat the fire.

The fire reached the fifth alarm at 9:46 pm. Upon reaching the fifth alarm, the district fire marshal of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) must assess the situation and decide if the alarm should be raised to Task Force level.

According to Auction and Cargo Disposal Division Chief Oscar Villalba, the initial inventory showed non-serviceable vehicles, tires, and counterfeit products such as slippers, bags, “ukay-ukay” clothes, and fabrics were among the articles and goods damaged.



Tibayan, meanwhile added the highly combustible materials stored inside the warehouse caused the fire to spread over a wider area, damaging the entire warehouse. Chemicals housed inside the warehouse also a burst explosions.

The fire was declared under control at 11:45 pm, and customs authorities have yet to assess the cost in damage.