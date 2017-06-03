The government fails to meet its self-imposed deadline to finish the Marawi Crisis on June 2, but it says 85% to 90% of the city is now under military control

LANAO DEL SUR, Philippines – The Philippine military on Friday, June 2, admitted losing two armored vehicles to local terrorist groups in Marawi City.

"We have two armored vehicles that were hit on the ground, and they have control of the area," said Lieutenant Colonel Jo-Ar Herrera, military spokesman on the Marawi Crisis.

The Maute Group released an online propaganda video showing terrorists blasting Army V150 armor vehicles rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs). The video also shows dead bodies inside the vehicle, but Herrera did not confirm if they are soldiers.

The video does not capture the general situation on the ground, Herrera said.

While the government did not meet its self-imposed deadline to finish the Marawi Crisis by Friday, June 2, he said most of Marawi City was "cleared of Maute presence."

Herrera said 85% to 90% of the city is now under military control. He said about 50 terrorists are keeping their resistance, strategically positioned in "fortified walls, fortresses, and underground tunnels."

Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, the target of the raid that triggered the clashes, is still inside the combat zone, said Herrera.

"He's controlling the enemy troops right now. He's in charge of the troops. He's commanding them," the militart spokesman said.

The police was also forced to leave behind an armored vehicle at the height of the clashes last week.

Based on the latest government report, 120 terrorists, 36 soldiers, and 19 civilians have been killed since the siege began on May 23. – Rappler.com