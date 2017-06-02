The President is expected to condole with the families of those who died from the attack in a Pasay City funeral home on Saturday night

Published 7:12 AM, June 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is set to visit the wake of some Resorts World Manila attack victims on Saturday night, June 3.

Duterte will be flying to Manila from Cagayan de Oro, where he is expected to visit a military camp. The wake visit was added to his schedule early Saturday morning.

According to Malacañang, Duterte will drop by one of the funeral homes in Pasay City where some of the bodies of those who died from the attack have been brought to.

At least 37 people died in the Resorts World Manila attack in which a lone attacker sprayed bullets inside a casino and set it ablaze. Late Friday night, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed one of its operatives was behind the attack.

During his public speech on Friday, Duterte made no mention of the incident.

Previously, he had said he might expand the coverage of martial law to include other regions if he sees the terrorism threat escalate there.

His martial law declaration over Mindanao was prompted by the takeover of some parts of Marawi City by the Maute Group, a local terror group which has pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has admitted ISIS is in the Philippines, saying Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon is now recognized as the “emir” of IS Southeast Asia and that he receives funding from ISIS in the Middle East.

The 8 foreign fighters who died in Marawi were also likely ISIS members, he said. – Rappler.com