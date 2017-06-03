Published 12:43 PM, June 03, 2017
Updated 9:51 PM, June 03, 2017
IFTAR. People break their fast on May 27, 2017 at the Blue Mosque Square in Istanbul, during the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. Photo by Ozan Kose/AFP
VENEZUELA CRISIS. An anti-government demonstrator stands next to a national flag during an opposition protest blocking the Francisco Fajardo highway in Caracas on May 27, 2017. Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP
VOLCANO TOURISM. Statues stand semi-submerged in mud – a symbol of the human toll of the 2006 disaster – at the mud volcano incident area in Sidoarjo, Java, Indonesia on May 29, 2017. Photo by Juni Kriswanto/AFP
DEADLY FLOOD. Heavy monsoon rains in Sri Lanka's Matara district trigger flooding and landslides that kill at least 91 people. AFP Photo/Sri Lankan Air Force
REMEMBRANCE. Balloons and flowers are laid as tribute to the victims of the May 22 terror attack at the Manchester Arena. Jon Super/AFP
PEACE TIME. A policeman prays inside a building riddled with bullet holes as a mosque is reflected on a glass window during a lull in fighting in Marawi on May 29, 2017. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
DAVAO MEETINGS. President Duterte, flanked by Special Assistant Bong Go and AFP chief Eduardo Año, gets the latest updates on Marawi on Monday, May 29, 2017. Malacañang photo
AIRSTRIKE. An Air Force MD-520MG Defender light attack helicopter fires rockets at militant positions in Marawi on May 30, 2017. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
CAPTIVE AUDIENCE. People watch a ground-based interceptor missile take off at Vandenberg Air Force base, California on May 30, 2017. Photo by Gene Blevins/AFP
VANDALIZED. Copenhagen's world famous statue of The Little Mermaid is pictured after it has vandalized and painted red on May 30, 2017. Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard/AFP
MAN AT THE HELM. President Rodrigo Duterte takes a seat at the ship's bridge during the 119th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Navy at the Sasa Wharf in Davao City on May 31, 2017. Malacañang photo
TRAPPED. Rescue workes load children onto a truck after government troops evacuate trapped residents from their homes in the outskirts of Marawi on May 31, 2017. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
BATTLING A BLAZE. Firefighters battle a raging fire at a warehouse of the Bureau of Customs in Port Area, Manila in the evening of June 1, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
THE HUTT. Filipino climate Jedis calling for a global rebel alliance against “Trump the Hutt” and his fellow fossil fuel gangsters troop to the US Embassy Manila early morning of July 2, 2017, to protest President Donald Trump’s impending decision to pull out the United States from the Paris climate agreement. Photo by AC Dimatatac/Manila Climate Rebel Alliance
TERROR ATTACK? Smoke billows from the Resorts World Hotel in Pasay City after a gunman set a portion of the casino on fire on June 2, 2017. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
VICTIM. Medical personnel check a guest after an unknown gunman opens fire and burns part of the hotel casino, causing panic to guests and employees in Resorts World Manila on June 2, 2017. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
