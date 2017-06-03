The rescued Marawi residents include 38 teachers trapped inside Dansalan College and separate groups totalling 144 Christians and Muslims

Published 2:08 PM, June 03, 2017

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – At least 182 trapped residents of Marawi City were rescued overnight by security forces and a team of the provincial government's crisis commitee.

The 38 teachers trapped inside Dansalan College were rescued on Friday, June 2, according to Lieutenant Colonel Jo-Ar Herrera.

Separate groups totalling 144 Christians and Muslims were also rescued from their hiding places in different parts of Bangolo – the heart of Marawi City where heavy clashes occured – and were met at certain points by the military.

Marjune Sumandoran, 22, was among those rescued. He was shot by a sniper's bullet a day earlier, Friday. He forced himself to walk towards the soldiers.

The military gathered the residents at a holding room outside the combat zone. Rescuers were then asked to pick them up early morning on Saturday, June 3.

They were brought to the provincial capitol for processing.

Herrera said they launched the operation Friday night. Many of them are residents of Bangolo, the center of Marawi City, that was the site of heavy clashes in Marawi. The residents spoke of seeing Maute snipers on top of buildings. – Rappler.com