Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos condemns the 'heinous' killing of her ally, Marcos town mayor Arsenio Agustin

Published 3:56 PM, June 03, 2017

CAGAYAN, Philippines – The mayor of Marcos town in Ilocos Norte was shot dead Saturday morning, June 3.

Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos condemned the "heinous" killing of her ally, Marcos town mayor Arsenio Agustin.

"We condemn this heinous act, we will spare no effort to find and punish killers. I extend my prayers and sympathy to his family and friends who have over his time as mayor became close to us," Marcos said.

Agustin was accompanied by his driver Mark Valencia when they were gunned down by unidentified assailants around 11:40 am Saturday, reports said.

Agustin and Valencia were brought to the Dona Josefa Edralin Memorial District Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Agustin was inspecting a water impounding project in the village when the assailants fired at them.

Policemen are currently investigating the killing.

Last April, the town's vice mayor, Jessie Ermitanio, was also ambushed.

Ermitanio and his two companions survived the attack while driver his driver Lucky Rumbaua was killed. (READ: Ilocos Norte new poll area of concern)

Marcos town was classified by the Commission on Elections as a hotspot in 2013, after mayoral candidate Alfredo Arce was killed in a shooting incident. – Rappler.com