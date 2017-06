Watch the CCTV footage showing the gunman at the Resorts World Manila on June 2

Published 9:57 PM, June 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The management of Resorts World Manila has released CCTV footage showing the gunman who attacked the entertainment complex that led to at least 36 deaths on Friday, June 2.

Watch the footage here on Rappler. – Rappler.com