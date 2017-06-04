DILG's officer in charge says Duterte is convinced the attacker is a 'deranged man'

Published 11:13 AM, June 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte condoled with the loved ones of the Resorts World Manila attack victims on Saturday night, June 3. One widow said Duterte vowed justice for all the victims. Pia Ranada reports.

PIA RANADA, REPORTING: I'm standing in front of Rizal Funeral Homes where President Rodrigo Duterte visited the wake of a Resorts World Manila attack victim, Eleuterio Reyes.

Reyes was a regular casino goer.

The victim's wife Azenith Briones Reyes says Duterte promises justice for her husband.

AZENITH BRIONES REYES, WIFE OF RESORTS WORLD ATTACK VICTIM: Tinanong ko, in case po kailangan namin ng tulong, makakalapit ba kami, sabi niya sinisigurado niya, we will make sure na magkaroon ng justice, naiintindihan daw niya ang sitwasyon namin, yung ang sinabi niya, sisiguraduhin niya na magkaroon ng justice sa pagkamatay ng lahat ng victims.

(I asked the president, in case we need help can we ask their assistance? He said, he gives me his assurance that he will make sure there will be justice. He says he understands our situation and said he will make sure there will be justice for the deaths of all the victims.)

Interior Department officer-in-charge Catalino Cuy apprised media on what Duterte knows about the attack so far.

CATALINO CUY, DILG OIC: He watched the video na nakuhanan I think he was convinced na ang involved dito is a deranged man based on what he saw sa video.

(He watched the video [CCTV footage]. I think he was convinced the man involved here is a deranged man, based on what he saw in the video.)

The president also visited the wake of Taiwanese nationals in Veronica Memorial Chapel across the street.

From Pasay City he went to another wake at Heritage Chapel in Taguig.

Pia Ranada, Rappler, Pasay City. – Rappler.com