The National Bureau of Investigation is ordered to determine whether or not charges should be filed against anyone over the Resorts World Manila attack

Published 9:15 PM, June 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct its own probe into the attack at Resorts World Manila in Pasay City last Friday, June 2.

In a statement on Sunday, June 4, Aguirre granted authority to the NBI to "determine the responsibility and the liability, if any, of anyone which made possible the tragic events" which left 37 dead, including the lone gunman.

"Whoever is responsible for allowing this tragedy to occur should be made accountable under our laws and before our courts," Aguirre said. "We will be remiss in our duties if we fail to do so."

Through Department Order No. 354 signed by Aguirre, the NBI can conduct an investigation into the incident perpetrated by 42-year-old Jessie Carlos, a former employee of the Department of Finance (DOF) who was "heavily in debt" due to casino gambling. (READ: Ex-DOF employee is Resorts World gunman – police)

The NBI will determine whether or not any government agency or Resorts World Manila has "criminal, civil, or administrative culpability."

"The ultimate goal is to file appropriate charges, if any, as the evidence may warrant," Aguirre said. "Tragedies like these should not be allowed to happen again."

The smoke from the fires triggered by Carlos caused 36 people to die from suffocation, while 54 others were injured in a rush to escape. Carlos was later found dead about 5 hours later in a hotel room after committing suicide by setting fire to himself, according to police.

Malacañang, in a statement on Saturday, June 3, said there could be possible negligence "not only in casino security, but also in building design and safety protocol" on the part of the posh casino's management. – Rappler.com