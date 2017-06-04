Here is Rappler's 360-degree video of the canonical coronation held during a Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Aranzazu in San Mateo

Published 12:05 AM, June 05, 2017

RIZAL, Philippines – The image of Our Lady of Aranzazu kept by a shrine in San Mateo, Rizal, was crowned by papal mandate through a crowning ritual led by Cotabato Archbishop Orlando Cardinal Quevedo.

Here is Rappler's 360-degree video of the canonical coronation held during a Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Aranzazu in San Mateo on Wednesday, May 31.

The devotion to Our Lady of Aranzazu began on June 11, 1469, when a shepherd boy named Rodrigo found an image of Mary in a thorn bush.

According to a primer released by the San Mateo shrine, Rodrigo exclaimed upon seeing the image, "Arantzan su – Tu, en el Espino?" (You, Our Lady, who are worthy to occupy the throne of the seraphim, why are you enthroned among thorns?)

The image later found its way to Rodrigo's community, and the intercession of Our Lady of Aranzazu was said to have produced miracles.

In San Mateo, the devotion to Our Lady of Aranzazu was introduced by a Jesuit priest in 1705. "The devotion to the Blessed Virgin of Aranzazu has withstood calamities and the test of time," an online briefer said.

San Mateo's devotion to Our Lady of Aranzazu reached a high point in June 2016, when the Vatican issued a decree granting the canonical coronation of the image. The San Mateo shrine said in its briefer, "A canonical coronation is an institutional act of the Pope, expressed through a papal bull, recognizing the manifestation of the fervent devotion of the faithful to the Blessed Virgin Mary."

Parish priest Father Lawrence Paz earlier said the canonical coronation recognizes the "deep and fervent devotion" of San Mateo Catholics to Our Lady of Aranzazu.

During Wednesday's Mass for the image coronation, Quevedo urged Catholics to imitate Jesus and his mother, Mary, in serving the poor and the needy – including those who fled their homes due to the Marawi City crisis.

"Service is needed in the poor of your own neighborhood. And Our Lady and her Son are calling us to help them in any way we can," Quevedo said. – Rappler.com