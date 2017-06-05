How's the first day of school like for 22.9 million students all over the country?

Published 7:00 PM, June 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Students donned their school uniforms again as they trooped to public schools nationwide on Monday, June 5, for the opening of school year 2017-2018.

This is the first opening of classes under the Duterte administration, but the same issues linger, such as the shortages in basic education facilities, and the continuing challenge of implementing the controversial K to 12 program.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones visited two Manila schools on Monday: President Corazon C. Aquino High School and Ramon Magsaysay High School.

How was the first day of school like for 22.9 million students all over the country?

Manila

Quezon City

Pasay City

Bacolod City

Baguio City

– Rappler.com