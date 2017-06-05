AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo Año says the President offers P10M for the arrest of Hapilon, and P5M each for Abdullah Maute and Omar Maute

Published 7:04 PM, June 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte offered a P10 million bounty for Isnilon Hapilon, as well as P5 million each for the Maute brothers, Abdullah and Omar, announced Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Eduardo Año on Monday, June 5.

"The President is offering P10 million reward money for the neutralization of Isnilon Hapilon who is believed to be leading the terrorist Maute-ISIS group in attacking Marawi City," said the press release issued by Año.

This will be in addition to the $5 million bounty offered by the United States government for Hapilon, and will likely be added to a standing P7.4 million bounty for Hapilon from the Philippine government.

Hapilon, a senior leader of the Abu Sayyaf Group, has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for kidnapping with ransom and serious illegal detention. (READ: What ISIS follower Isnilon Hapilon's transcripts reveal about his childhood)

Año welcomed Duterte's pronouncement, adding that the AFP hopes the bounties "will bear significant accomplishments leading to the eventual arrest and neutralization of Isnilon Hapilon and the Maute brothers."

AFP public affairs chief Colonel Edgard Arevalo added: "This reflects the resolve of the administration to get the terrorists dead or alive to finally end the conflict in Marawi City. We are positive that through our President's latest pronouncement, we will see the same support and assistance that our people and the local government have given us in our previous accomplishments in the Bohol incident." – Rappler.com