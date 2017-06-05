Army Private First Class Reymart E. Carloto receives a posthumous hero's welcome, accompanied by his family and fellow soldiers

Published 9:31 PM, June 05, 2017

ALBAY, Philippines – A Bicolano soldier who died in Marawi City was given a posthumous hero's welcome by the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Bicol on Monday, June 5.

The soldier, Army Private First Class Reymart Carloto, 26, of Barangay Cogon, Gubat, Sorsogon, was supposed to return home in a few months to visit his family.

Instead, he came home ahead of his planned visit with a draped flag over his casket after fighting the terrorist Maute Group. (TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt martial law in all of Mindanao)

Carloto's body was accompanied by his mother, Maria Carloto, and his eldest sister, Ria Carloto-Romo, 35, as well as his nieces Angel and Elaysa.

Born on September 14, 1990, PFC Carloto was assigned to the Army’s 51st Infantry Battalion based in Zamboanga. He was enlisted as part of the regular force in 2014. He was sent to Marawi City to go after the Maute Group. (READ: Terrorists wound 2 soldiers during Marawi 'humanitarian pause')

Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal, chairman of the Regional Peace in Order Council (RPOC), said during Carloto's return: “As we welcome our fallen brother, this is an inspiration not only for people in Mindanao but throughout the country. This proves that this is not only a fight or a problem in Mindanao. We have really to show also our concern because if there is no peace in Mindanao, then the entire Philippines will be affected." (READ: Duterte confident Marawi siege to end in '3 days')

Army Colonel Alden Juan Masagca, commanding officer of the Army’s 901st Infantry Brigade, said: "We recognize his ultimate sacrifice for the people of Marawi City in Mindanao just to free them from the clutches of the terrorists, the Maute Group, whom we all know had brought fear and destruction to Marawi City. He is truly a hero of our nation." – Rappler.com