Published 11:14 AM, June 06, 2017

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Marines recovered P52.2 million in cold cash after a successful clearing operation in a house previously controlled by Maute terrorists last Monday, June 5.

The bundles of P1,000 were presented to the media on Tuesday, June 6.

"Members of the Joint Task Force Marawi, while fighting in house-to-house battle, recovered voluminous P52.2 million in Marawi yesterday," said Lieutenant Colonel Jo-Ar Herrera on Tuesday.

Checks amounting to P27 million were also seized from the house, located in Barangay Mapandi. Some are paid to "cash," Herrera said.

One M16 rifle was also recovered.

Herrera called the recovery "interesting." He said financial analysts will be tapped to analyze where the money came from. It is clear, he said, that it funds the operations of the Maute Group.

"It (the house) was under the control of Maute Group. There was a gun mount in the area. Our troops were being fired upon while clearing the area. We neutralized and occupied that position," said Marines operations officer Major Rowan Rimas.

The clashes in Marawi enter their 3rd week this week. Hundreds of civilians remained trapped on Tuesday. (READ: Hundreds still trapped in Marawi as crisis enters 3rd week) – Rappler.com