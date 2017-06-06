Malacañang says President Rodrigo Duterte is determined to protect the country’s rights in the West Philippine Sea while avoiding a conflict with China

Published 3:57 PM, June 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Despite recent statements from President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacañang maintains that the Chief Executive respects Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and his views on the administration's foreign policy.

"The President has respect for Justice Carpio,” Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a news briefing on Tuesday, June 6.

“He can assure the Justice and the people of the Philippines that the policies of this administration are not only directed at protecting sovereignty of the Republic, they are also directed at ensuring that our nation and our region remain conflict-free,” added Abella.

Carpio is among the most vocal critics of Duterte’s policy on China and the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) dispute.

Carpio, one of the legal minds who helped prepare the country's successful arbitration case against China, has warned Duterte against making too many concessions to Beijing on the maritime dispute.

One of his recommendations was the filing of a strong protest against China over its reclamation activities in the disputed area. (READ: 5 ways Duterte can defend Scarborough without going to war)

Abella, responding to Carpio's concerns, pointed out that Manila and Beijing are now in bilateral talks to discuss the thorny issue. The administration believes this tack will be more effective than moves China may consider aggressive.

“Confrontation does not serve the interest of our country and that’s why we are committed to a process of engagement and negotiation that will ensure our rights are respected and protected well into the future,” said Duterte’s spokesman.

Carpio has also cautioned Duterte against statements that could be taken to mean the Philippines is waiving sovereignty over any territory in the West Philippine Sea.

In response to the unsolicited advice, Duterte described Carpio as “daldal nang daldal (always talking)" and accused him of doing “nothing” to resolve the issue. He said the same of his other critic, former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario.

Abella said Duterte is determined to protect the country’s rights in the West Philippine Sea while avoiding a conflict with China.

“The President sees those two objectives as complementary and in the best interest of our country,” he said.

Abella said Duterte’s China policy has borne fruit in the form of “progress in talks with Beijing, reduced tensions, and economic cooperation.”

Duterte has said he cannot raise the Philippines' victory over China in The Hague because of President Xi Jinping’s threat of war. Carpio has insisted the Philippines can sue the Asian giant for making this threat. – Rappler.com