Roberto Teo, once a Davao City Hall official, is appointed as a board member of the Land Bank of the Philippines Leasing and Finance Corporation

Published 6:05 PM, June 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Roberto "Bobby" Teo, husband of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, is among the latest appointees of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte appointed him as a member of the board of directors of the Land Bank of the Philippines Leasing and Finance Corporation. Teo's appointment papers were signed on June 2.

Teo served as Assistant City Administrator for Operations at the Davao City Hall, where Duterte was mayor for over two decades.

He was also chief of the Davao City Investments Promotions Center and board member of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

Aside from Teo, Duterte signed the appointment papers of 12 others in June.

Below is the full list of June appointees:

Alex Roldan - Director IV, Department of the Interior and Local Government

Pedrito Angeles - board member, Home Development Mutual Fund

Leticia Damaso - board member, Philippine Postal Savings Bank

Jaime Paz - board member, Social Housing Finance Corporation

Emiliano Reyes - board member, Social Housing Finance Corporation

Leonardo Lopez - board member representing the private sector, Manila International Airport Authority

Ricardo Juliano - board member, Land Bank of the Philippines Resources and Development Corporation

Jennifer Yasol - Prosecutor IV, National Prosecution Service in Panabo City

Annalyn Cuisia - board of trustees member, Land Bank Countryside Development Foundation Incorporated

Teresita Brazil - board of trustees member, Land Bank Countryside Development Foundation Incorporated

Conrado Miñano - board member, Land Bank of the Philippines Leasing and Finance Corporation

Roberto Teo - board member, Land Bank of the Philippines Leasing and Finance Corporation

Dimapuno Datu - board member, Light Rail Transit Authority

On June 1, Duterte led the oathtaking of new government officials whose papers were signed in previous months.

LOOK: Full list of government appointees who took their oath today in Malacañang. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/brOPfckfKk — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) June 1, 2017

– Rappler.com