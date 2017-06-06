His arrest is a blow to the homegrown terrorist group that attacked Marawi City, says the military

Published 8:03 PM, June 06, 2017

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – Cayamora Maute, the father of the notorious Marawi-based Maute brothers, provided funding and logistical support for the activities of his sons, authorities said.

He was arrested on Tuesday, June 6, in Davao City along with 4 other individuals who are said to be members of the family. (READ: Mautes' father, 4 others arrested in Davao City)

"Historically, the father provides funding and logistical support in terms of the operations of the Maute brothers," said Lieutenant Colonel Jo-Ar Herrera, military spokesman on the Marawi crisis.

"We also received reports that the father is part of the recruiting arm of the Maute [Group]," he added.

His arrest is a blow to the homegrown terrorist group that attacked Marawi City in Western Mindanao, Herrera said.

It is expected to affect the morale of the Maute brothers who are fighting government forces in Marawi City. (READ: How a military raid triggered Marawi attacks)

Government clashes with the local terrorists have entered their 3rd week. The crisis prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in Mindanao on May 23. – Rappler.com