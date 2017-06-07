'Whatever their religion, whatever their belief, kung kanino man silang anak, lahat po ng bata ay tatanggapin natin sa ating eskwelahan,' says Education Assistant Secretary G.H. Ambat

Published 1:06 PM, June 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) reported that as of Tuesday, June 6, 2,428 displaced students from Marawi City have already enrolled in different schools across 8 regions.

Public elementary and high schools nationwide opened their doors to 22.89 million students on Monday, June 5.

For schools in Marawi City and 8 other districts in Lanao del Sur, classes have been postponed for two weeks, at most.

The DepEd estimates that over 20,000 learners have been displaced since the clashes between government troops and the Maute terrorist group erupted on May 23. (READ: TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt martial law in all of Mindanao)

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on the first day of the clashes. (READ: Martial law in Mindanao: School opening to bring 'sense of normalcy')

Below is a breakdown of the number of displaced students from Marawi City who have enrolled in other schools as of 6 pm Tuesday:

Region/Division Partial count of enrollment Ilocos Region - Batac 1 Central Luzon - Tarlac 8 National Capital Region Manila (35), Caloocan (6), Marikina (2), Makati (1), Parañaque (11), Las Piñas (10), Valenzuela (5), Pasay (11), Pasig (26), Quezon City (33), San Juan (8), Malabon (1), Muntinlupa (22) 171 Bicol Region - Camarines Norte 1 Central Visayas Bogo City (3), Carcar City (1), Cebu City (22), Lapu-Lapu City (25), Mandaue City (3) 54 Zamboanga Peninsula - Zamboanga Sibugay 25 Northern Mindanao Bukidnon (14), Cagayan de Oro (592), El Salvador City (3), Iligan (388), Lanao del Norte (778), Misamis Occidental (2), Misamis Oriental (209), Oroquieta City (13) 1,999 Soccsksargen Cotabato City (50), Cotabato Province (10), General Santos City (19), Kidapawan City (18), Koronadal City (17), South Cotabato (17), Sultan Kudarat (35), Tacurong City (3) 169 TOTAL 2,428

Education Assistant Secretary G.H. Ambat, who visited the school divisions in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, and Cagayan de Oro for the opening of classes, thanked schools in Northern Mindanao and Marawi's neighboring provinces for reaching out to learners and teachers affected by the ongoing conflict.

"Gaya ng sinasabi ni Secretary, wala po tayong ide-deprive ng education whatever their religion, whatever their belief, kung kanino man silang anak, lahat po ng bata ay tatanggapin natin sa ating eskwelahan," she added.

(Just as the Secretary said, we will not deprive any student of education, whatever their religion, whatever their belief, whoever their parents may be, we will accept all students in our schools.) – Rappler.com