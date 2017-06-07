Watch highlights of the hearing on Rappler

Published 4:05 PM, June 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Two House of Representatives panels start their investigation into the shooting and arson attack on Resorts World Manila Wednesday morning, June 7. The committee on public order and safety and the committee on games and amusement hold it at the Dignitaries Lounge of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, across the street from the scene of the crime.

Watch highlights of the hearing on Rappler:

Opening led by House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez

Police presents Resorts World attack timeline of events

PAGCOR chief: Resorts World didn't follow advisory to increase security

Fariñas grills Resorts World Manila security manager at House hearing

– Rappler.com