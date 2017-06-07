(UPDATED) President Rodrigo Duterte lashes out against the Maute family: 'Why bring ISIS, foreigners who just want to kill people?'

Published 8:05 PM, June 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte said the mother of the Maute brothers, Farhana Maute, wanted to talk to him amid the ongoing crisis in Marawi City.

"Kaya sabi nila mag-usap 'yung nanay ng Maute. Sabi ko, ‘No, I will not,'" said Duterte on Wednesday, June 7, while talking to soldiers at Camp Leono in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

(They said the mother of the Maute brothers wanted to talk. I said, "No, I will not.")

Security officials have identified Farhana Maute as the mother of Omar and Abdullah Maute, leaders of the Maute Group.

Duterte said he refused the offer of the Maute matriarch, citing his grievances against the Maute brothers for the deaths of soldiers and policemen during clashes with the terrorists' followers. (READ: FAST FACTS: What you should know about the Maute Group)

"I will not talk anymore kasi marami na ang sundalo kong namatay. Marami nang police ko namatay. Putangina, huwag mo akong bolahin diyan sa usap-usap na 'yan," said an angry Duterte.

(I will not talk anymore because many of my soldiers and police have died. Son of a bitch, don't fool me with those talks.)

The President said he would wait until the next generation of Mautes before talking to any member of the notorious clan. (READ: Who is Cayamora Maute?)

"Not anymore. I'll talk right after they are finished there, then I will talk to the next generation," he said.

Duterte blamed the Mautes for bringing Islamic State (ISIS) foreign fighters to Mindanao soil.

"Why would you destroy your own community? You must be fools. Why bring ISIS, foreigners who just want to kill people? And they expect us to talk to them," he said.

Duterte said he would only enter into talks with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). These 3 groups are pursuing peace negotiations with the government.

On Tuesday, June 6, police and soldiers arrested the Maute brothers' father, Cayamora Maute, and 4 others in Toril, Davao City.

Angry at Maranaos

The President also directed his anger toward Marawi residents for supposedly allowing Maute Group members and other terrorists to enter their city.

"Galit talaga ako sa kanila, 'yang Marawi na 'yan, kung bakit 'yung mga Maranao pinayagan 'yung mga tao, pinapapasok doon at manggulo and bringing a very corrupt ideology," said Duterte.

(I am really angry at them, at Marawi, at why the Maranaos allowed those people to enter their city, mess things up, and bring in a very corrupt ideology.)

He pointed out that Maute Group members were already in their positions when the military and police came in. (READ: Marines recover P52.2M cash in house occupied by Maute)

To the soldiers in front of him, he expressed confidence that the Maute Group would not win the battle in Marawi City.

"Kung sabihin mo manalo sila, not in a million years. Kaya natin 'yan," said Duterte. (If you say they will win, not in a million years. We can defeat them.)

The Marawi crisis entered its 16th day on Wednesday. So far, government forces have killed 134 of the terrorists. The clashes have also killed 38 soldiers and policemen, and 20 civilians.(READ: Marawi under siege: It's like 'looking at Aleppo') – Rappler.com