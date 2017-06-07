It is not clear if Salic’s arrest is related to the Marawi siege. Last week, Western Mindanao Command’s Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez hinted at the forthcoming arrest of politicians supporting the Maute Group.

Published 11:27 PM, June 07, 2017

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines – The former mayor of Marawi City, Fajad Umpar Salic, was arrested by the Misamis Oriental Police Public Safety Company on Wednesday night, June 7, in Barangay San Martin, Villanueva, Misamis Oriental.

Regional Police spokesperson Superintendent Lemuel Gonda said Salic was arrested for violating article 134 of the revised penal code.

Article 134 defines rebellion and how it is committed. According to Article 134, the crime of rebellion or insurrection is committed by rising publicly and taking arms against the Government for the purpose of removing from the allegiance to said Government or its laws, the territory of the Philippine Islands or any part thereof, of any body of land, naval or other armed forces, depriving the Chief Executive or the Legislature, wholly or partially, of any of their powers or prerogatives (As amended by R.A. 6968).

It is not clear, however, if Salic’s arrest is related to the on-going armed conflict in Marawi City – which started on May 23, 2017 when military operatives wanted to capture Maute Group leader Abdullah and Omar Maute, but instead found Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon.

Western Mindanao Command Commander Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez in a press conference last week hinted that the Marawi siege involves politicians, private armed groups and narco-politics supporting the Maute group.

Galvez also said that they already know who are the politicians supporting the Maute group and they will be arrested.

It is also not clear if Salic’s arrest was covered by a warrant of arrest or if it is a warrantless arrest.

Salic was wearing a plain white t-shirt when he was process at the Villanueva Police Station and his white SUV was also processed.

Rappler tried to call Supt Gonda to get clearer picture on the arrest of Salic, but on his social media message, he said that information on Salic’s arrest will be made available on Thursday as per direction of regional police director Chief Supt. Agripino Javier. – Rappler.com