Cayamora Maute, whose sons lead a local terror group, is moved to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig past midnight

Published 9:29 AM, June 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Cayamora Maute, father of the founders of a local terror group, was transferred to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City on Thursday, June 8, over a day after he was arrested in Davao City.

Cayamora, father of Maute Group founders Abdullah and Omar, flew in from Davao City and arrived inside the police camp at around 12:45 am, sources privy to his transfer told Rappler.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Brigadier General Restituto Padilla confirmed Maute's transfer in a dZMM interview on June 8, Thursday.

Maute was arrested at a checkpoint in Davao City on June 6, along with 4 people – 3 of whom were family members. They were taken to the Davao City Police Office.

The Maute Group, alongside the Abu Sayyaf Group, attempted to take over Marawi City on May 23 after government troops launched an operation against Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon. The two local terror groups have pledged loyalty to the international terror group ISIS.

Cayamora is included in wanted posters released by police following the attack on the city. (READ: PNP to Maute brothers: Take care of hostages, we'll take care of your father)

The situation in Marawi led to the declaration of martial law in the entire Mindanao island. President Rodrigo Duterte also suspended the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus, giving more buffer for warrantless arrests by authorities.

Clearing operations in Marawi City continue.

Duterte on June 7 said the Maute brothers’ mother, Farhana, had tried to speak to him. The President, however, refused. – Rappler.com