Published 10:37 AM, June 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) has recruited 6 of the 10 topnotchers of the 2016 Bar Examinations.

“Six topnotchers from the most recent bar examinations will be joining the OSG in its pursuit of social justice as the Republic Defender and the Tribune of the People,” Solicitor General Jose Calida said in a statement.

They are:

2nd placer Alanna Khio (Silliman University)

3rd placer Athalia Liong (Andres Bonifacio College)

5th placer Justin Morilla ( Ateneo de Davao University)

6th placer Mark Dave Camarao ( Northwestern University)

9th placer Nia Rachelle Gonzales ( University of Batangas)

10th placer Andrew Stephen Liu ( Silliman University)

"These topnotchers will reinforce SolGen Calida’s thrust to make the OSG home to the best and the brightest lawyers in the country," the OSG said.

The OSG said that the new lawyers decided to serve the government without any hesitation.

“In order to become the best lawyer I can be, I need to be trained in the best law firm in the country,” Khio said in a statement released by the OSG.

Liong earlier said she was inclined to practice law in her hometown of Dipolog. She decided to join the OSG as it "will give her the best training, experience and exposure in order to hone her full potential as a lawyer."

Camarao said being a government lawyer is the "highest form of service."

"Joining the OSG is a lifelong dream and to act as counsel for the Republic of the Philippines," he said.

Liu, for his part, said he had no second thoughts about accepting the invitation to join the OSG.

“When I got invited to join the OSG, there was no doubt that I would accept the invitation. What better place to start your career than the best law firm in the country,” Liu said.

Gonzales, a mother ot two who currently working as a court decongestion officer in Batangas, said "joining the OSG is the best way to serve the country," – Rappler.com