(UPDATED) The University of the Philippines now ranks 367th in the world, according to the latest Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings

Published 11:50 AM, June 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The University of the Philippines (UP) inched up in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings released Thursday, June 8.

UP now ranks 367th in the world – higher than its 374th ranking in 2016. (READ: School rankings in ASEAN: A 'perception game' for PH)

While UP saw an improvement in its ranking in 2017, the De La Salle University maintained its rank (701-750), and the 2 other Philippine universities in the annual list ranked lower: 551-600 for Ateneo de Manila University and 801-1000 for University of Santo Tomas.

Rankings of Filipino universities 2017 2016 Institution 367 374 University of the Philippines 551-600 501-550 Ateneo de Manila University 701-750 701+ De La Salle University 801-1000 701+ University of Santo Tomas

The UST again received 4 QS Stars after rating well in employability, facilities, social responsibility, and inclusiveness.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States is still the world's top university, while the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore is the best in Asia and the 11th best overall.

Global Top 10 2017 2016 Institution 1 1 MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY 2 2 STANFORD UNIVERSITY 3 3 HARVARD UNIVERSITY 4 5 CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY 5 4 UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE 6 6 UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD 7 7 UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON 8 9 IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON 9 10 UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO 10 8 ETH ZURICH

The 14th edition of the QS World University Rankings ranked over 950 universities from 84 different countries.

It adopts a methodology that consists of 6 indicators:

academic reputation (40%)

employer reputation (10%)

student-to-faculty ratio (20%)

citations per faculty (20%)

international faculty ratio (5%)

international student ratio (5%)

Editor's note: An earlier version of the story only referred to "UP Diliman," which is what is in the QS institution profile page. The story has been edited to refer to the UP System, based on statistics provided in the same profile page.