The clashes in Marawi City have displaced 222,108 people as of June 7, according to the DSWD

Published 5:09 PM, June 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and other organizations have conducted stress debriefing for adults and play therapy for children exposed to the armed conflict in Marawi City.

Together with other government agencies, non-governmental organizations and religious organizations, the DSWD provided psycho-social interventions in evacuation centers in Northern Mindanao, South Central Mindanao, and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Religious organizations and the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) led games and therapy sessions for around 523 children in the evacuation centers.

The DOH and the PRC also hosted stress debriefing sessions for 487 adults in the centers.

Citing medical research, the DSWD said that children and adolescents who are exposed to conflict are at high risk of experiencing mental health problems.

The ongoing operations in Marawi City have displaced 222,108 people as of June 7, according to the DSWD. It said 18,473 are in 33 evacuation centers in Mindanao. (READ: Marawi under siege: It's like 'looking at Aleppo')

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23 because of the Marawi clashes.. He said he would only lift it once the situation in the region becomes stable. (TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt martial law in all of Mindanao) – Patty Pasion / Rappler.com