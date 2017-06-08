Lawmakers and Cabinet officials will lead Independence Day activities in other parts of the country

Published 2:52 PM, June 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo will together take part in the main Independence Day rites in Luneta on Monday, June 12.

National Committee on Historical Research chairman Rene Escalante confirmed that both are expected to grace the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony on the morning of June 12.

The Office of the Vice President already confirmed with organizers that Robredo will attend.

This will be among the rare times the President and Vice President will be seen in public together. The National Historical Commission of the Philippines, one of the organizers, said it is in their protocols to invite both officials.

Robredo was also present at the National Heroes Day celebration on August 29, attended also by Duterte.

The last time they were seen at a public event was at the Philippine Military Academy graduation in March where Duterte's speechwriter did not include Robredo in the names of VIPs the President was supposed to recognize.

Realizing this, Duterte paused in the middle of his prepared speech to apologize for the omission and recognize Robredo.

This June 12 will be the first time the country will celebrate Independence Day under the Duterte administration.

Independence Day will be celebrated in Manila through 3 main events:

Flag-raising and wreath-laying in Rizal Park

Vin d’honneur in Malacañang Palace

Culural show and parade

There will be commemorative events in other parts of the country with a lawmaker, Cabinet member, or other government official taking the lead.

Kawit, Cavite - Senator Panfilo Lacson and Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo

North Cemetery - Philippine Veterans Office Administration Ernesto Carolina

Barasoain Church, Malolos, Bulacan - Senator Loren Legarda

Bonifacio Monument, Caloocan City - Justice Mariano del Castillo

Pinaglabanan Shrine - Senator Sonny Angara

Pamintuan Mansion, Angeles City, Pampanga - Office the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Assistant Secretary Rolando Asuncion

Calamba, Laguna - Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno

Davao City - Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana

Bukidnon City - Presidential Communication Secretary Martin Andanar

Baguio City - Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II

Iloilo City - Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu

The public can expect perks on June 12. The Department of Transportation is expected to announce free LRT and MRT rides on this day. The Department of Labor and Employment will hold a job fair on Sunday, June 11.

Several activities are also set to entertain the public on Independence Day. This includes a free Pasig River tour from Guadalupe Station in Makati up to Intramuros in Manila. At Paco Park, the National Parks Development Committee will hold “Paco Park Presents,” an outdoor show featuring performances of kundiman, a type of Philippine traditional love song.

On the night before Independence Day, there will be a parade in Luneta called “Parada ng Paanyaya” sponsored by Association of Volunteers Fire Chiefs and Firefighters of the Philippines. – Rappler.com