The Department of Labor and Employment has organized job fairs in 21 venues across the country

Published 9:55 AM, June 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has organized job fairs in various parts of the country on June 12, in celebration of Philippine Independence Day.

DOLE Bureau of Local Employment Director Dominique Tutay said the job and business fairs will take place in 21 venues nationwide.

Here’s a list of the fairs on June 12 (or other dates, as indicated):



National Capital Region

Senior Citizen’s Garden, Rizal Park, Manila

Cordillera Administrative Region

SM Baguio City

Ilocos Region

CB Mall, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan

Nepo Mall, Dagupan City

Candon Civic Center, Candon City, Ilocos Sur

Manna Mall, San Fernando City, La Union

Robert Estrella Gymnasium, Rosales, Pangasinan (June 13)

Cagayan Region

Cagayan State University, Caritan Campus Gym, Tuguegarao City

Central Luzon

Malolos Convention Center, Malolos City, Bulacan

Southern Tagalog

Binangonan Municipal Hall, Binangonan, Rizal

Southeastern Tagalog

Xentro Calapan Mall, Roxas Drive, Lumangbayan, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Municipal Plaza, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Western Visayas

Marymart Mall, Iloilo City

Eastern Visayas

Tacloban City Convention Center, Tacloban City

Catbalogan City Plaza, Catbalogan City, Samar (June 15)

Negros Island Region

888 Premiere Mall, Bacolod City

Zamboanga Peninsula

KCC Mall de Zamboanga, Gov Camins Road, Zamboanga City

Northern Mindanao

Limketkai Atrium Center, Cagayan de Oro City

Davao Region

Felcris Centrale, Quimpo Blvd, Davao City

South Central Mindanao

SM City of GenSan, General Santos City

CARAGA

Provincial Capitol, Butuan City (June 14)

Job fair participants are advised to bring the following documents:



Resumé or curriculum vitaé

2x2 ID pictures

Certificate of employment (for those who were formerly employed)

Diploma

Transcript of records

Authenticated birth certificate

The job and business fair is part of DOLE’s Trabaho, Negosyo at Kabuhayan program.

Data from the department show that there have been a total of 1,543 job fairs conducted since the start of the current administration. Of the 638,884 jobseekers who participated, only 119,660 or 19% were hired on the spot.

In the previous nationwide job fair conducted by the department, only 9% or 6,302 of the total 66,425 jobseekers were hired on the spot.

DOLE earlier pointed out job mismatch and poor qualifications as reasons for the low rate of on-the-spot hiring.

The department is also encouraging jobseekers to check its online portal PhilJobNet where over 1,800 accredited employers have posted job vacancies. – Rappler.com