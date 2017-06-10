LIST: Nationwide job fairs set on Independence Day
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has organized job fairs in various parts of the country on June 12, in celebration of Philippine Independence Day.
DOLE Bureau of Local Employment Director Dominique Tutay said the job and business fairs will take place in 21 venues nationwide.
Here’s a list of the fairs on June 12 (or other dates, as indicated):
National Capital Region
- Senior Citizen’s Garden, Rizal Park, Manila
Cordillera Administrative Region
- SM Baguio City
Ilocos Region
- CB Mall, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan
- Nepo Mall, Dagupan City
- Candon Civic Center, Candon City, Ilocos Sur
- Manna Mall, San Fernando City, La Union
- Robert Estrella Gymnasium, Rosales, Pangasinan (June 13)
Cagayan Region
- Cagayan State University, Caritan Campus Gym, Tuguegarao City
Central Luzon
- Malolos Convention Center, Malolos City, Bulacan
Southern Tagalog
- Binangonan Municipal Hall, Binangonan, Rizal
Southeastern Tagalog
- Xentro Calapan Mall, Roxas Drive, Lumangbayan, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro
- Municipal Plaza, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
Western Visayas
- Marymart Mall, Iloilo City
Eastern Visayas
- Tacloban City Convention Center, Tacloban City
- Catbalogan City Plaza, Catbalogan City, Samar (June 15)
Negros Island Region
- 888 Premiere Mall, Bacolod City
Zamboanga Peninsula
- KCC Mall de Zamboanga, Gov Camins Road, Zamboanga City
Northern Mindanao
- Limketkai Atrium Center, Cagayan de Oro City
Davao Region
- Felcris Centrale, Quimpo Blvd, Davao City
South Central Mindanao
- SM City of GenSan, General Santos City
CARAGA
- Provincial Capitol, Butuan City (June 14)
Job fair participants are advised to bring the following documents:
- Resumé or curriculum vitaé
- 2x2 ID pictures
- Certificate of employment (for those who were formerly employed)
- Diploma
- Transcript of records
- Authenticated birth certificate
The job and business fair is part of DOLE’s Trabaho, Negosyo at Kabuhayan program.
Data from the department show that there have been a total of 1,543 job fairs conducted since the start of the current administration. Of the 638,884 jobseekers who participated, only 119,660 or 19% were hired on the spot.
In the previous nationwide job fair conducted by the department, only 9% or 6,302 of the total 66,425 jobseekers were hired on the spot.
DOLE earlier pointed out job mismatch and poor qualifications as reasons for the low rate of on-the-spot hiring.
The department is also encouraging jobseekers to check its online portal PhilJobNet where over 1,800 accredited employers have posted job vacancies. – Rappler.com