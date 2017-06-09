'This is demanded by constituents who are not satisfied with the public statements of the bank,' says Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III

Published 3:06 PM, June 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III is set to file a resolution seeking an inquiry into the system glitch at the Bank of Philippines Islands that agitated and caused inconvenience among many bank clients.

"This is demanded by constituents who are not satisfied with the public statements of the bank. And also to make sure the banking system is not vulnerable to whatever struck BPI," Pimentel said on Friday, June 9.

He said he will file the resolution "soon." The senator was supposed to file the resolution on Thursday, June 8, but he had to attend to too many other things, he said.

Pimentel said the proposed inquiry will look into BPI's security protocols. He said BPI officials must "fully explain" what happened. (READ: 'Nagkakalkal ako ng barya': Clients vent over BPI glitch)

The senator said in a press statement that the BPI incident was a "dangerous occurrence" despite the bank's assurance that the problem was due to an internal data processing error and not a case of hacking.

In the House of Representatives, AKO Bicol Representatives Rodel Batocabe, Alfredo Garbin Jr, and Christopher Co filed House Resolution 1072 seeking a probe into the "security and stability of bank internal systems in light of the recent BPI internal error."

On June 7, many BPI clients discovered unauthorized transactions in their accounts, which the bank quickly attributed to a system glitch. BPI said the problem would be fixed within the day. (READ: BPI clients frustrated over service concerns, money woes due to glitch)

BPI shut down its electronic channels, including ATMs, while it fixed the problem. It restored the system past 9 pm on Thursday, June 8. – Rappler.com