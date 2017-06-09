The mosque is near the headquarters of the 103rd Brigade, the camp that President Rodrigo Duterte was supposed to visit on Thursday

Published 5:44 PM, June 09, 2017

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – A sniper bullet pierced through a wall of a mosque in Marawi City on Friday, June 9, killing a 14-year-old boy praying inside.

A .50 caliber bullet hit the boy's right ear and killed him instantly, according to the police. It happened at 12:15 pm on Friday.

The mosque in barangay Datu Saber was very near the headquarters of the 103rd Brigade in Marawi City that has been the target of harassment since government clashes with local terrorist groups started on May 23.

The boy was a Grade 6 pupil at the Datu Saber Elementary School.

The incident happened on Day 18 of the Marawi crisis. The military and the police continue to clear the area around the camp that is also near the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol.

President Rodrigo Duterte was supposed to visit the camp on Thursday but his trip was cancelled because of foul weather.

Several Cabinet secretaries, top military officers, and media representatives covering the presidential visit were already in the camp when the visit was cancelled last minute. – Rappler.com