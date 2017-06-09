President Duterte honors the 45 men who were killed in action in Marawi

Published 8:56 PM, June 09, 2017

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – The deputy chief of the Marawi City Police, Police Inspector Edwin Placido, was among the first to sacrifice his life to defend the city from local terrorists.

Combined forces of the homegrown Maute Group and the Abu Sayyaf faction from Basilan attempted to seize Marawi City on May 23 and establish a caliphate here.

At least 45 members of security forces were honored, based on a list released by the Presidential Communications Operations Office Friday, June 9.

President Rodrigo Duterte honored the fallen men.

"It is my honor to express my deepest admiration and gratitude for your fallen comrades who put themselves on the line to keep our country safe and strong," Duterte said in a speech at Camp Iranun in Sultan Kudarat on Friday.

"Your valiant efforts will not go unnoticed. The country and people are forever grateful to our brave soldiers," Duterte added.

Here's the list of the heroes of Marawi City.

PINSP EDWIN V PLACIDO PNP 1Lt John Carl C Morales (Inf) PA SPI FREDIE SOLAR, PNP 2Lt Mcglenn Z Abuyabor (Inf) PA TSg Jessie B Santos (Cav) PA TSg Aldrin Dinglasan PN (M) SSg Julhabir J Dakkay (Inf) PA SSg Joseph P Villanueva (Inf) PA Sgt Marlon V Baldovino (Cav) PA Sgt Eric Jason J Coros (Inf) PA Sgt Asah A Sakiran (Infantry) PA Sgt Throlen R Lago (Inf) PA Sgt Rudy A Espelimburgo PN (M) Cpl Benito G Serrano (Inf) PA Cpl Elmer M Anno (Inf) PA Cpl Tahiruddin K Salahuddin (Inf) PA Cpl Philip G Apao (Inf) PA Cpl Aliyasir I Abdulla (Inf) PA Cpl Ricky A Asan (Inf) PA Cpl Christopher C Dela Cruz (Inf) PA Cpl Nilo R Donato Jr (Inf) PA Cpl Reymund A Paracuelles (CE) PA Cpl Johva M Aquino (Inf) PA Pfc Eldon C Rogador (Inf) PA Pfc William B Tuanda Jr (Inf) PA Pfc Bermilou P Pardillo (Inf) PA Pfc Dhan Ryan A Bayot (Inf) PA Pfc Angelo A Estores Jr (Inf) PA Pfc Dondee D Orboda (Inf) PA Pfc Elmer D Bueno (Inf) PA Pfc Melvin S Raton (Inf) PA Pfc Edmond D Principe (Inf) PA Pfc Anthony C Capulot (Inf) PA Pfc Kevin E Sisiban (Inf) PA Pfc Arhanie O Ampalo (Inf) PA Pvt Jessrael O Butalina (Inf) PA Pfc Reymar E Carloto (Inf) PA Pfc Rowee M Montalban (Inf) PA Pvt Marlo P Rota (Inf) PA Pvt Junie Berth R Purlas (Inf) PA Pvt Roel M Cabonita (Inf) PA Pvt Ramon L Montejo (Inf) PA Pvt Saed Abdul Rahman H Palada (Inf) PA Pvt Mark Daryl A Parba (Cav) PA PO1 JUNAID S MAMA, PNP

– Rappler.com