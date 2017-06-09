(UPDATED) Her two sons – Abdullah and Omar – are the known leaders of the notorious terrorist Maute Group that joined forces with the Abu Sayyaf faction of Isnilon Hapilon to seize Marawi City

Published 7:08 AM, June 10, 2017

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) – The mother of the Maute terrorist group, Ominta Romato Maute, was arrested Friday evening, June 9.

Ominta is also known as Farhana.

She was arrested in the town of Masiu in Lanao del Sur, along with two other wounded family members and 7 other unidentified females, according to a situation report submitted to police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

"Two days ago, information was received from our [asset] that suspect was hiding in barangay Dayawan, Masiu, Lanao del Sur together with wounded members of Maute and it was revealed that Farhana was buying vehicles and firearms in the area to be used for their escape outside Lanao del Sur province," the report said.

On June 7, President Rodrigo Duterte said the Maute brothers’ mother, Farhana, had tried to speak to him. He refused.

Farhana's two sons – Abdullah and Omar – are the known leaders of the notorious terrorist group Maute Group that joined forces with the Abu Sayyaf faction of Isnilon Hapilon to seize Marawi City.

The Islamic State or ISIS is their common denominator. The Maute brothers and Hapilon have long pledged allegiance to the international terrorist network.

Farhana has been identified by authorities as the funder of her sons' operations. Several warrants of arrest were issued against her even before the declaration of martial law in Mindanao. (READ: Duterte refuses talks with mother of Maute Brothers)

Her arrest comes 3 days after the Maute patriarch Cayamora Maute was arrested. He is also believed to be recruiting Maute soldiers. He was transferred to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig from Davao City on June 8. (READ: Who is Cayamora Maute?)

Last year, the Maute Group succeeded in raising the black flag of ISIS at the town hall of Butig town in Lanao del Sur. The military was able to retake the town hall after an offensive.

Three military offensives were launched in Butig last year to flush the terrorists out of the town. – Rappler.com