Published 11:51 AM, June 10, 2017
Updated 1:06 PM, June 10, 2017
CHECKING IN. A woman wearing an emergency blanket talks on her phone at the London Bridge train station on June 3, 2017, following a terror attack. Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/AFP
MAKESHIFT BOOTH. The Pasay City government sets up a help desk at the Veronica Funeral Homes on June 3, 2017 to provide assistance to families of the Resorts World Manila attack victims. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
DEADLY RAMPAGE. President Rodrigo Duterte views the CCTV footage of the Resorts World Manila attack shown by National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde on June 4, 2017. Malacañang Photo
WANING SUPPORT. Thousands gather at a candlelit vigil in Hong Kong on June 4, 2017 to mark 28 years since China's bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo by Isaac Lawrence/AFP
WAR CASUALTY. A displaced Iraqi girl swings her brother in a makeshift crib made from a fruit-basket as it hangs from the roof of a tent on June 5, 2017. Photo by Karim Sahib/AFP
TRIBUTES. A man stands near flowers laid at Potters Fields Park in London on June 5, 2017. Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/AFP
SCHOOL OPENING. Grade 1 students hold classes at a hallway of the Belmonte Elementary School in Holy Spirit, Quezon City during the start of classes on June 5, 2017. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
CLASSES SUSPENDED. Philippine Army Scout Rangers crouch in a classroom during a mission to flush out Islamist militant snipers in Marawi on June 6, 2017. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
AIR STRIKE. Smoke rises after aerial bombings by Philippine Air Force planes on Islamist militant positions in Marawi on June 6, 2017. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
JAPANESE ART. Visitors stand inside an installation by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusuma titled, 'The Spirits of the Pumpkins Descended into the Heaven' during a media preview at the National Gallery Singapore on June 6, 2017. Photo by Roslan Rahman/AFP
LIFE GOES ON. A Qatari man sells balloons in front of the Fanar mosque at the popular Souq Waqif market in Doha on June 7, 2017. Photo by AFP
SAVING THE TREES. Indian children take part in a candle-light vigil during the 'Save Trees' awareness rally in Bangalore on June 7, 2017. Photo by Manjunath Kiran/AFP
PROJECTION, PROJECTION. An exit poll predicting that the Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn will win 266 seats in the British general election is projected onto the BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place, in London, on June 8, 2015. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP
SENATE PROBE. Ousted FBI director James Comey listens during a hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill on June 8, 2017 in Washington DC. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP
INDISCRIMINATE FIRING. Enemy snipers harassing the 103rd Brigade headquarters in Marawi City on June 9, 2017 hit a boy praying in a nearby mosque. Photo by Adrian Portugal/Rappler
–Rappler.com