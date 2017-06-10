The President says the former mayor Solitario Ali called him in relation to the arrest order against him. Duterte instructs him to clear his name before Peace Process Presidential Adviser Jess Dureza.

Published 3:57 PM, June 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte challenged Marawi ex-mayor Omar “Solitario” Ali to disprove accusations he let terrorists into his city.



If he doesn't, Duterte might order, not only his arrest, but his death.



Duterte, speaking in front of soldiers in Sultan Kudarat on Friday, June 9, said Ali called him recently after his name was included in the 2nd general arrest order under martial law.



"Tumawag si Solitario. Sabi ko, putangina, ano ka ba? Kampi ka sa gobyerno o kalaban tayo? Kasi sabi ko pinapahuli ka ni Lorenzana, putangina, ipapatay talaga kita," said Duterte.



(Solitario called. I said, son of a bitch, what are you? Are you an ally of government or are we enemies? Because I said, Lorenzana wants you arrested, son of a bitch, I'll really have you killed.)



Ali and his brother Fahad “Pre” Salic, another former mayor of Marawi City, have been ordered arrested for the crime of rebellion.



Ali apparently wanted Duterte to give new instructions to officials, including Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jess Dureza, about the order against him.



"Sabihin ko daw… wala akong sasabihan. Maghanap ka ng paraan. Mag-usap kayo ni Dureza, pero huwag kang magpakita sa gobyerno, talagang huhulihin ka. Baka patayin ka pa," said the President.



(I should say...I won't tell anyone anything. You find a way. Talk to Dureza, but don't show yourself to government, I'll really catch you. I might even kill you.)



The ex-mayor should prove his innocence first before Duterte considers talks with him.



"If you can talk to Dureza and you clear your name, that you weren't part of this mess, before we can even talk," said Duterte in a mix of English and Filipino.



His anger at Marawi residents for supposedly allowing terrorists into their city resurfaced in his Friday speech.



Ali and his brother Fahad Salic, were also in Duterte's list of local government executives involved in the illegal drug trade.



Duterte has identified the illegal drug trade as a source of funds for terrorist groups in Mindanao. – Rappler.com