Authorities have rescued 45 passengers and are searching for 3 others

Published 4:21 PM, June 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – At least 7 people died after a motorboat capsized off Romblon on Friday morning, June 9, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.PCG officials confirmed on Saturday, June 10, that authorities recovered a total of 7 bodies from waters off Agbudia village in Romblon, all passengers of motorboat Alad Express 2.Forty-five people had been rescued since Friday morning while 3 people were still missing, the PCG said.The boat, which was reportedly carrying over 50 passengers, departed Sibuyan Island at 9:40 am Friday, for the port of Romblon.The PCG said big waves and strong winds battered the boat, causing it to sink.

Search and rescue operations are being carried out for the missing passengers.



Most of the rescued passengers were brought to the Romblon District Hospital for treatment. – Rappler.com