Several Maute group members are reportedly killed and a few policemen, injured, because of an ambush by an 'unknown group'

Published 11:31 AM, June 11, 2017

MARAWI CITY, Philippines (2nd UPDATE) – A police convoy carrying arrested Maute Group fighters was fired upon early Saturday night, June 10.

According to a police report, the convoy was at the boundary of Balo-i and Pantar towns in the the province of Lanao del Norte when they were ambushed by an "unknown group."

Police were supposed to bring suspected Maute Group members to Cagayan de Oro City.

At least 3 police personnel were reportedly injured as a result of the ambush. Four of the Maute group members were reportedly brought to a nearby hospital for treatment, but pictures taken right after the attack show at least one dead body on a police vehicle.

At least 4 Maute members were reportedly killed as a result of the ambush, a police source told Rappler.

A source confirmed to Rappler that the convoy was trasporting Maute fighters who were arrested Thursday night, June 8, along with Farhana Maute, tha matriarch of the Maute Brothers who are among the leaders of the attack in Marawi City.

Farhana was immediately moved out of Lanao Del Sur earlier on Friday.

The Marawi City attack prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to place the entire Mindanao island under martial law. He also suspended the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus, giving more leeway for warrantless arrests.

Since the attempted seige and the declaration of martial law, security has been tight in Marawi and nearby towns. Military and police have set up various checkpoints to closely monitor the flow of people inside and outside Marawi and nearby areas. – with reports from Bea Cupin/Rappler.com