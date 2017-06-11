Here are the events lined up as the Philippines celebrates the 119th anniversary of its independence on Monday, June 12

Published 7:40 PM, June 11, 2017

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Monday, June 12, will be the first time President Rodrigo Duterte will lead the commemoration of the country's Independence Day.

Duterte will be attending the traditional Independence Day rites in Luneta where the shrine of national hero Jose Rizal is located. Vice President Leni Robredo is also expected to join him there.

Duterte was supposed to host a vin d'honneur at Malacañang Palace after the flag-raising at the Rizal Park. But the event has been cancelled. Instead, the President will "attend to matters pertaining to Mindanao," said Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella.

Robredo, meanwhile, will deliver a speech at a forum titled Defend Democracy Summit at the School of Economics in the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman.

Other government officials will also grace various celebrations across the country:

Kawit, Cavite – Senator Panfilo Lacson and Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo

North Cemetery – Philippine Veterans Affairs Office Administrator Ernesto Carolina

Barasoain Church, Malolos, Bulacan – Senator Loren Legarda

Bonifacio Monument, Caloocan City – Supreme Court Associate Justice Mariano del Castillo

Pinaglabanan Shrine – Senator Sonny Angara

Pamintuan Mansion, Angeles City, Pampanga – Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Assistant Secretary Rolando Asuncion

Calamba, Laguna – Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno

Davao City – Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana

Bukidnon – Communications Secretary Martin Andanar

Baguio City – Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II

Iloilo City – Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu

Meanwhile, here are the other activities set for Independence Day:

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Trabaho, Negosyo, at Kabuhayan fair – 8 am to 4 pm, Senior Citizens Garden, Rizal Park

Click here for the list of provincial job fairs.

National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) – 8 am to 5 pm, Burnham Green, Rizal Park

Booth and action center that will receive complaints from marginalized sectors, which will be forwarded to line agencies

Exhibit of the NAPC policy agenda called "Kilos para sa Sampung Batayang Pangangailangan" (Action for the 10 Basic Needs)

National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) cultural show – SM City North Edsa

Bukas na ito mga kababayan! Ipagdiwang ang ating kasarinlan! Alas-kwatro ng hapon sa SM North EDSA The Block Atrium! #Kalayaan2017 A post shared by NCCA PH (@nccaofficial) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:26am PDT

All national museums are open from 8 am to 5 pm

All National Museums are open this June 12, celebrating with the nation our 119th Independence Day... pic.twitter.com/ONNvVgkRxv — National Museum PH (@natmuseumph) June 11, 2017

Gathering for Civil Liberties rally – 9 am, Plaza Miranda, Manila

The rally will be led by Senator Risa Hontiveros, former Commission on Human Rights chairperson Etta Rosales, Akbayan Representative Tom Villarin, and petitioners against the manner of martial law imposition in Mindanao.

National Day of Prayer and Action for Peace and Human Rights – 3 pm to 6 pm, Manila City Hall

Prayer rally in the wake of the continuing Marawi City seige, extrajudicial killings, and continuation of the peace talks. The event will be led by former senators such as Rene Saguisag, Wigberto Tañada, and former Senate President Aquilino Pimentel, the Left bloc in the House of Representatives, church leaders, and human rights advocates.

The Book Stop's events – Intramuros, Manila



Baybayin Workshop (3 pm to 6 pm)

Balagtasan and Open Mic Poetry Nights (6 pm to 9 pm)

Adarna House book launch – 2:30 pm, Gateway Gallery

Poet and musician Lourd de Veyra will lead the launch of books under the "Seryeng Bayani" and "Aklat ng Salin" collections.

Never Again Picnic – 7 am to 5 pm, Bantayog ng mga Bayani

A day of cultural activities organized by human rights advocates and Martial Law victims calling for a commitment to national freedom. The activities include a symposium, museum tour, free admission to a film showing, and the "Voices of Martial Law" stage play.



– Rappler.com