Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno also skips Independence Day rites to attend to petitions seeking to nullify the declaration of martial law in Mindanao

Published 10:03 AM, June 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno reiterated the judiciary's "commitment to the people to defend their freedoms" in a message to Filipinos on Independence Day.

"The Judiciary pays homage to all Filipino heroes; draws inspiration from them; reflects with sorrow on the fallen in Marawi; and renews its commitment to the people to defend their freedoms," Sereno said in a statement on Monday, June 12, on behalf of the judiciary.

In her message, Sereno also paid tribute to the country's heroes who fought for independence.

"They charged though the most difficult obstacles so that our nation could live free. Their DNA lives on today in all those who continue to give all they have to ensure that our nation remains free," the Chief Justice said.

SC at work on holiday

Sereno was supposed to attend the Independence Day flag raising rites at the Bonifacio Monument in Caloocan, but she begged off because the Supreme Court (SC) is at work today on a holiday, to attend to the petitions on the Mindanao martial law.

They expect Solicitor General Jose Calida to submit before 12 noon Monday his consolidated comment in defense of the government answering 3 petitions seeking to nullify the declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

At 2 pm on Monday, all parties will meet for a preliminary conference in preparation for the 3-day oral arguments which begin Tuesday, June 13.

The SC is required to act quickly in this instance because under the Constitution, the High Court should decide on a martial law petition within 30 days of filing. Apart from the 3 petitions seeking to nuliify the martial law, there are two other petitions seeking the SC to compel the Congress to convene on martial law.

"[Chief Justice Sereno] and the other members of the Court En Banc have been preparing to discharge their constitutional duty to review the petitions and hear arguments. For this reason, she has begged off in order that she and the other members of the Court can attend to the preliminary conference and the oral arguments," SC Spokesman Theodore Te said on Monday. – Rappler.com