The names and photos of 58 fallen soldiers and police are flashed on television and read out on radio at noon on Independence Day

Published 1:00 PM, June 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – At exactly noon on Monday, June 12, Independence Day, the Philippine government paid tribute to soldiers and police killed in the Marawi City clashes through a noontime salute.

During the salute, the names and photos of 58 fallen soldiers and police were flashed one by one on television channels and on Facebook Live, as well as read out on radio.

"We enjoin the public to honor these heroes and civilians and pray for them and the families they left behind," said Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella in a statement.

The 58 security personnel were killed in action from May 23 to June 9. The Office of the Presidential Spokesperson previously released 45 of the names on June 9. Thirteen more names were added to the June 12 list.

Here is the complete list of the 58 soldiers and police who died fighting for Marawi City:

1LT Raymond M Abad 1LT John Frederick S Savellano SSgt Joven Q Triston Sgt Simeon I Plares Cpl John Romulo C Garcia Cpl Jobert O Cofino Pfc Eddie C Cardona Jr Pvt Bernie Jhon B Lunas Pfc Gener C Tinangag Sgt Meynard O Pegarido Sgt Miguelito A Abao Cpl Rolan H Sumagpang Pfc Marvin Russel D Gomez PInsp Edwin V Placido PNP 1Lt John Carl C Morales (Inf) PA SPI Fredie Solar PNP 2Lt Mcglenn Z Abuyabor (Inf) PA TSg Jessie B Santos (Cav) PA TSg Aldrin Dinglasan PN (M) SSg Julhabir J Dakkay (Inf) PA SSg Joseph P Villanueva (Inf) PA Sgt Marlon V Baldovino (Cav) PA Sgt Eric Jason J Coros (Inf) PA Sgt Asah A Sakiran (Infantry) PA Sgt Throlen R Lago (Inf) PA Sgt Rudy A Espelimburgo PN (M) Cpl Benito G Serrano (Inf) PA Cpl Elmer M Anno (Inf) PA Cpl Tahiruddin K Salahuddin (Inf) PA Cpl Philip G Apao (Inf) PA Cpl Aliyasir I Abdulla (Inf) PA Cpl Ricky A Asan (Inf) PA Cpl Christopher C Dela Cruz (Inf) PA Cpl Nilo R Donato Jr (Inf) PA Cpl Reymund A Paracuelles (CE) PA Cpl Johva M Aquino (Inf) PA Pfc Eldon C Rogador (Inf) PA Pfc William B Tuanda Jr (Inf) PA Pfc Bermilou P Pardillo (Inf) PA Pfc Dhan Ryan A Bayot (Inf) PA Pfc Angelo A Estores Jr (Inf) PA Pfc Dondee D Orboda (Inf) PA Pfc Elmer D Bueno (Inf) PA Pfc Melvin S Raton (Inf) PA Pfc Edmond D Principe (Inf) PA Pfc Anthony C Capulot (Inf) PA Pfc Kevin E Sisiban (Inf) PA Pfc Arhanie O Ampalo (Inf) PA Pvt Jessrael O Butalina (Inf) PA Pfc Reymar E Carloto (Inf) PA Pfc Rowee M Montalban (Inf) PA Pvt Marlo P Rota (Inf) PA Pvt Junie Berth R Purlas (Inf) PA Pvt Roel M Cabonita (Inf) PA Pvt Ramon L Montejo (Inf) PA Pvt Saed Abdul Rahman H Palada (Inf) PA Pvt Mark Daryl A Parba (Cav) PA PO1 Junaid S Mama, PNP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is flying the Philippine flag at half-mast in all military camps after the high-noon tribute "as a symbol of respect and mourning for our fallen men and the civilians who died" in Marawi City.

Other government agencies will do the same starting Tuesday, June 13. – Rappler.com