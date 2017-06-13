Reacting to reports of martial law abuses in Marawi from Lanao del Sur lawyers, the Palace says such concerns will be 'quickly addressed' by President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 1:47 PM, June 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang gave its assurances that alleged abuses of martial law in Marawi being reported by concerned groups will be immediately addressed.

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said this in reaction to the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) - Lanao del Sur chapter which expressed “severe outrage” over supposed illegal searches and seizures.

“The President appreciates the support of the Lanao del Sur IBP chapter for its declared support of martial law. However, he also ensures them that concerns of alleged excesses will be quickly addressed, all abusers will be stopped and punished,” said Abella on Tuesday, June 13, during a press conference in Malacañang.

Asked how President Rodrigo Duterte plans to investigate the reported abuses, Abella said the Armed Forces of the Philippines has a mechanism to conduct such a probe. At some point, the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court will also be part of the investigation.

“They (military) already have their set of mechanism but regarding this particular situation, let’s leave it to both DOJ and SC… First, it must come from the military,” said Abella.

As to the target timeline for beginning the investigation and releasing results, Duterte’s spokesman said, “We’ll see how it follows.”

Last Friday, June 9, IBP-Lanao del Sur released a statement expressing “severe outrage” over “illegal searches and seizures in Marawi City by military, police, and other law enforcement agencies.”

These searches and seizures were supposedly done to “innocent civilians” who have no connection to terrorists. The group also claimed the illegal searches and seizures "pale in comparison" to similar abuses during martial law under late strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

They said the military and the police had committed "wanton disregard of sanctity of domicile, the right against deprivation of property without due process of law, the right to be secure in one's person, house, papers and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures and the privacy of communication and correspondence of innocent civilians.”

The group of lawyers said it based their claims on "first-hand data and information fresh from the battle field,” videos, and social media posts.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has vowed there will be no abuses under the martial law in Mindanao declared by Duterte.

The Department of National Defense, the agency led by martial law administrator Delfin Lorenzana, ordered the military to uphold the rule of law and protect the Constitution-enshrined rights of citizens. – Rappler.com