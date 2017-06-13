'We want to lend a hand to those families affected in Marawi,' says volunteer Rainiel Llauderes, a student

Published 3:01 PM, June 13, 2017

SAMAR, Philippines – Youth groups in this province have kicked off a donation drive for families displaced by the crisis in Marawi, where government troops and local terrorists have been fighting since May 23.

Members of the Student Council Alliance-Samar Chapter and the Catbalogan Federation of Student Councils have organized a campaign to collect food, supplies, clothes, toiletries, and cash donations for Marawi evacuees.

They use social media to seek donations, and also to update the public about their efforts.

The drop-off area for all donations is the Public Assistance and Complaint Desk Office (PACDAO) at the Catbalogan City Hall lobby, where youth volunteers have been stationed to assist donors.

"We want to lend a hand to those families affected in Marawi. That’s part of our mission. And we want to engage our communities here in our work," student-volunteer Rainiel Llauderes told Rappler.

"It’s heartwarming to receive support from people here. But we aren’t surprised that people in our city want to help," he added.

Llauderes noted that "the people of Samar are traditionally known for being generous."

The first batch of donations will be sent to Marawi City on June 17, with the help of the Catbalogan City government and React Philippines.

"We are supporting our young leaders here in our city as they engage in their peace-building activities," said Catbalogan City Mayor Stephany Uy-Tan.

"People in Marawi need our help; we must not forget them. We and our youth here are working on the ground to reach those families in Marawi who are struggling to survive. Every single contribution helps us provide even more food, water, and clothes for those families in crisis," Tan added.

Llauderes is hopeful that the fighting would end soon. (READ: Marawi under siege: It's like 'looking at Aleppo')

"War has had many negative effects not only on us youth but on everybody else, and we hope this war in Marawi will end soon and that all people will live together and share their humanity together," he said.

Thousands of Marawi residents had fled their city since fighting began nearly 3 weeks ago. They sought shelter in their relatives' homes or in evacuation centers outside Lanao del Sur.

The situation in Marawi had prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in Mindanao for 60 days, from the first day of the siege – the maximum period under the Constitution. It can be extended with Congress approval. – Rappler.com