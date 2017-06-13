The chief of the PNP leads a program for the men and women of the police force to lose unwanted pounds

Published 12:54 AM, June 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Top officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) led by Director General Ronald dela Rosa launched a nationwide "mission" to promote a healthier lifestyle on Tuesday, June 13.

At the PNP Oval inside the national police headquarters, Camp Crame, Dela Rosa and other top police generals led a workout routine and accepted a "challenge" for the men and women of the police force to lose weight.

According to the PNP, the program "aims to develop and maintain the physical fitness of every personnel in order to perform everyday tasks efficiently and effectively."

The program is aptly named "Mission: Slim Possible."

Earlier on the same day, the PNP launched its yearly sportsfest between the national support units (NSUs) based in Camp Crame. – Rappler.com