DICT Secretary Rodolfo Salalima assures commuters the connection is not only fast, but also secure

Published 12:26 AM, June 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On Monday, June 12, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) officially activated the promised free Wi-Fi along major thoroughfare Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA).

While the effort was lauded by commuters, many were left confused about how the new service works after seeing multiple networks, receiving pop-up windows, and experiencing shaky connection.

To figure out and make the most out of the service, here's everything commuters need to know about the new service along the country's busiest highway:

How do I connect?

Commuters can connect through the 3 official Wi-Fi networks:

FREE EDSA WiFi

@Globe_EDSAWiFi

#SmartWifi @MRT EDSA

After commuters select any of the networks on their phones to connect, a window will pop up to confirm the connection to the network.

How long will I be connected?

All users are given 30 minutes of free usage. After 30 minutes, connection will automatically be cut off.

How fast is the free Wi-Fi?

On its first day, the free Wi-Fi registered speeds ranging from 200 to 300 Megabits per second (Mbps), a stellar rate compared to the country's average internet speed of 5.5 Mbps.

However, the DICT expects the speed to drop as the launch was held on a holiday when the trains and roads were not packed as usual.

Is there a data cap?

Yes. There is a 100-megabyte (MB) data cap usage which means that after commuters use 100 MB, their connection will also get cut off.

Is 30 minutes all I have for all time?

No. The connection and the data usage is reset every day, and connection may be extended by paying for additional data.

Who is behind this project?

DICT united rivals Smart Communications and Globe Telecom to cooperate for the project. Both companies have yet to disclose how much they have spent for the service.

Do I need to be a Smart or Globe subscriber to connect?

No. Commuters using any mobile provider can use the free service. However, only subscribers of the two networks can pay for additional time to use the Wi-Fi by subscribing to their networks' data plans.

Is the connection secure?

DICT Secretary Rodolfo Salalima assured commuters the connection is not only fast, but also secure. Still, he warned the public about fake and unprotected Wi-Fi networks that pose as the official networks.

Why put Wi-Fi along EDSA?

Aside from appeasing commuters in overcrowded public transport and those stuck in traffic, the project was initiated in compliance with the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to provide free Wi-Fi in public spaces, with a focus on the most prominent ones.

Is all of EDSA covered?

No. The service is only available from Cubao to Guadalupe. Nonetheless, the service is available in all Metro Rail Transit (MRT) stations.

Will free Wi-Fi stretch to other parts of EDSA?

Yes. The DICT plans to expand Wi-Fi coverage along EDSA from Cubao to North Avenue, and from Guadalupe to Taft Avenue.

DICT's Salalima said they are aiming for the completion of this next phase before the President's State of the Nation Address in July. – Rappler.com