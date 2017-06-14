The subject of the search warrant, however, is not in the Las Piñas property

Published 10:30 AM, June 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Government law enforcers found over 72 kilos of shabu, estimated to be worth P360 million, inside a warehouse in Las Piñas City on Tuesday evening, June 13.

Police from the Drug Enforcement Group (DEG), alongside Las Piñas police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), implemented a search warrant on several individuals for allegedly violating the country's drug laws.

Seized at the Martinville Subdivision warehouse were 72 packs "approximately one (1) kilo each containing white crystalline substance probably methamphetamine hydrochloride."

But the subject of the search warrant, a certain Mr Lee with the aliases Johnny, Sy, Jen, Luk, Jimmy, Pilay, and Tanda, was not in the area. – Rappler.com