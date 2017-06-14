Pigalo Bridge has been a burden to Isabela residents since it was destroyed by two successive typhoons in 2011

Published 10:30 AM, June 14, 2017

ISABELA, PHILIPPINES – Six years after Pigalo Bridge was destroyed by two successive typhoons, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) finally announced on Wednesday, June 14, that the reconstruction of the bridge is underway.

DPWH Cagayan Valley Regional Director Melanio Briosos said on Wednesday that the P482.7-million Pigalo bridge project in Angadanan town has begun.

Briosos said the reconstruction project took so long to start because the DPWH had to process the conversion of roads classified as provincial roads to national roads.

The project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2019, the DPWH said in a statement.

The bridge has been both a burden and threat to residents since it was destroyed by Typhoons Pedring and Quiel, which slammed Isabela in September and October, respectively, in 2011.

Although the 450-meter bridge could still be accessed by small vehicles such as single motorcycles and bicycles, authorities said crossing the bridge is “highly-risky.”

Residents in the area have been using small boats to transport people and goods across the bridge. During the rainy season, these boats are prohibited to ply the river.

Briosos said the reconstruction of the bridge will restore normalcy in the life of residents, and is expected to boost the economy of Angadanan and nearby towns by easing the transport of goods and services.

He added that local farmers in the area will no longer be burdened in transporting their agricultural products to the commercial centers.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said in a statement on Friday that the DPWH will build approaches along the Alicia-Angadanan-San Guilermo Provincial Road in Angadanan to complement the project. – Rappler.com