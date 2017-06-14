The Philippine embassy in London says an unspecified number of injured Filipinos have been brought to at least 3 emergency shelters

Published 7:58 PM, June 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos were injured in the fire that ravaged a west London tower block on Wednesday, June 14, the Philippine embassy in London said.

"The Embassy has confirmed that Filipinos are among those injured and affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower," the embassy said in a statement.

The Philippine embassy did not specify the number of Filipinos injured in the fire.

"A number of them are in the emergency shelters at St Clement's Church, the St Francis of Assisi Church, and the Portobello Rugby Club on Walmer," the embassy added.

A massive fire ripped through Grenfell Tower, a 27-story apartment block in west London, before dawn on Wednesday. The fire killed several people and injured dozens more after residents were left trapped inside. (READ: London tower block inferno – What we know)

Shaken survivors of the blaze recounted seeing people trapped or jumping to their doom.

The Philippine embassy said people with relatives possibly affected by the North Kensington fire can call the Casualty Bureau at 0800 0961 233 or 020 7158 0197.

The embassy added that its emergency number is +44 7802 790695, and its e-mail address is embassy@philemb.co.uk. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com