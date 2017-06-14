After tomorrow, petitioners and Solicitor General Calida are required to submit their memoranda

Published 10:53 PM, June 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On Day 2 of the SC oral arguments on martial law in Mindanao, the petitioners are successful in getting the Supreme Court to compel to the court martial law officers Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and General Eduardo Año. Lian Buan files this video blog.

LIAN BUAN, REPORTING: Day two of the Supreme Court oral arguments on martial law in Mindanao rounds up.

Tomorrow, for the third and final day we are expecting defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana to attend the session.

Lorenzana and other key martial law figures are called to the court by no less than Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno upon the request of petitioners.

Solicitor General Jose Calida wants Lorenzana to meet with justices privately but petitioners are opposing this.

It is still unclear whether he will be part of public proceedings tomorrow.

JOSE CALIDA, SOLICITOR GENERAL: We have nothing to hide, that's why we're willing to submit to the court's request, unlike them they have no proof actually. It will be an executive session.

Q: Sir, is that sure, was that allowed?

JOSE CALIDA, SOLICITOR GENERAL: Hopefully yes. Hopefully our resource persons are available.

Lorenzana is expected to clarify security matters crucial to the martial law.

We don't know what justices will be asking yet

ut today, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio says there is no evidence of rebellion in other parts of Mindanao.

But Calida says he can't comment and has yet to talk to security officials.

Carpio's interpellation gives a clearer path to answering the question of whether it is justified to declare martial law over the entire island of Mindanao.

ANTONIO CARPIO, SENIOR ASSOCIATE JUSTICE: But we're talking here of actual rebellion. I'm trying to establish Mhere in mindanao was there a rebellion? It looks like in Marawi you can easily defend rebellion. But outside of Marawi, I have not seen any evidence that there's actual rebellion in Dinagat Island, Camiguin Island, Misamis provinces, Zamboanga, Davao, Surigao, Dapitan, Pagadian.

After tomorrow, petitioners and Calida are required to submit their memoranda.

After that the SC will issue a decision qnd they will have to issue one quickly because Constitution requires that this is resolved in 30 days.

Lian Buan, Rappler, Manila. – Rappler.com